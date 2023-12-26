$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado Springs, says Colorado Lottery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Lottery confirmed with News 5 that there have been two Powerball ticket winners in Colorado with this previous drawing.

The Colorado Lottery says that the two $2 million winning tickets have had their numbers pulled, one of the winning tickets was pulled on Christmas Day in Grand Junction.

According to the Colorado Lottery, one of the tickets was also sold at a Colorado Springs gas station. The winning ticket was picked up at the Circle K on Austin Bluffs Parkway on December 20th, so if you have not looked, make sure to double-check your numbers!

Wondering what you missed out on? Do not worry! The Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs and is currently at an estimated $685 million. The next drawing is set for Wednesday.

