2 men found dead after reports of shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a shooting overnight at the 4000 block of Fountain Springs Grove. CSPD say the call came in around 12:25 A.M.



According to police, officers found two dead men on the scene when they arrived. CSPD is actively investigating and has no suspect information at this time.

After officers found the bodies, detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Assault Unit assumed control of the investigation, according to police sources.

The News5 team is following the story and will keep you updates as more is known.

