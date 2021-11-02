Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

2 men found dead after reports of shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bill Folsom
CSPD Operations Center is the hub for detecttives
Outside Colorado Springs Police Operations Center
Posted at 8:11 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 10:13:30-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police responded to reports of a shooting overnight at the 4000 block of Fountain Springs Grove. CSPD say the call came in around 12:25 A.M.

According to police, officers found two dead men on the scene when they arrived. CSPD is actively investigating and has no suspect information at this time.

After officers found the bodies, detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide Assault Unit assumed control of the investigation, according to police sources.

The News5 team is following the story and will keep you updates as more is known.
_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App
Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards