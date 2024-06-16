2 injured in small plane crash after pilot attempts to land on I-25 near Larkspur

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. – Crews rescued two people from a small plane crash after troopers said the pilot attempted to land on Interstate 25 near Spruce Mountain Road early Sunday morning.

The plane crashed in waist-high water on its roof in a field just east of I-25 near the Larkspur exit as the aircraft flipped over while attempting to land on the interstate around 7:48 a.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Two northbound lanes of I-25 remained blocked near Mile Marker 174 near Larkspur as multiple agencies responded to the crash scene.

Rescue crews were able to recover two injured people who were taken to a hospital with unknown extent of injuries, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“The fire department was able to make access to the victims. There were two victims in the plane. They were partially out of the aircraft. They were removed from the scene and transported to local area hospitals in stable condition,” said Larkspur Fire Protection District Chief Timothy McCawley.

There was no immediate word on what caused the pilot to attempt to land on the interstate. The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will handle the crash investigation.

Meanwhile, crews are working to contain a small fuel leak from the aircraft. A small beaver dam sits just 300 yards from the crash scene.

“We're making sure that the secondary containment on the leak is done,” McCawley said. “We're working to make sure that the incident stays contained.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

