2 dead, child airlifted at Lake Pueblo after kayaks capsize during high winds and waves

LAKE PUEBLO, Pueblo — Two kayakers are dead, and a child air lifted after their kayaks capsized in Lake Pueblo. According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, three kayaks, each carrying an adult and a child got swamped in heavy winds and waves along the north shore.

Originally, one kayaker was found dead and a child airlifted, while crews searched for a final kayaker. With the high winds and dangerous wave action, rangers were unable to search by boat for the individual. Underwater drones were able to locate the individual near the location the kayaks were found.

The CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team, a specialized search and rescue team, assisted with the search.

2022 ranks as Colorado's deadliest year for water fatalities with 36. Of those, 34 were rec-related drownings. If the two deaths today are confirmed as drownings, those totals would rise. In 2020, Colorado had 34 total water fatalities.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.