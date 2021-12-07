2 arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — In October, Colorado Springs Police arrested two men for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Colorado Springs.

Police said that the girl's parents called them in September to report that their daughter had been sexually assaulted.

The girl reportedly had met the men online on separate occasions. The suspects then arranged to meet with the girl at a park in Colorado Springs, where the assault reportedly happened.

After an investigation, the suspects were identified as 26-year-old Michael Garcia of Westminster, Colorado, and 36-year-old David Reid of Framingham, Massachusetts.

CSPD said that At the time of his arrest, Mr. Reid was a teacher at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden, Massachusetts.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter