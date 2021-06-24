2 arrested for killing 33-year-old Pueblo woman

PUEBLO — On Thursday, June 24, 2021, Pueblo police detectives, in collaboration with the New Mexico State Police, made arrests in the homicide of 33-year old Amber Deck (Winkenwerder).

Amber's body was deceased in Pecos, New Mexico on the side of a roadway, on May 21.

The following day, Amber was reported missing from Pueblo. Investigators believe that Deck was murdered at a business on the south side of Pueblo and transported to New Mexico.

As a result of a joint investigation with the New Mexico state police, 52-yea-old Roy Slagle and 54-year-old Sean Pearce were identified as suspects.

On Thursday, Slagle was arrested for 1st-degree murder, and Pearce was arrested for accessory to 1st-degree murder.

Police have not said whether or not the suspects knew Amber.

Police say Slagle has an extensive criminal record with numerous arrests and convictions for Burglary, Theft, Aggravated Robbery with Intent to Kill, Felony Assault, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, Felony Menacing, Introduction of Contraband, Escape, and Parole Violation.

There have been ten homicides in the City of Pueblo in 2021.

