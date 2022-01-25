1st Flying Training Squadron lands short of Butts Army Airfield runway, no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A DA-20 aircraft from the 1st Flying Training Squadron landed short of the Butts Army Airfield runway at Fort Carson.

According to officials from Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, the incident happened at approximately 7:30 a.m. MST

No injuries have been reported but the instructor pilot and student were sent to Evans Army Medical Center at Fort Carson for evaluation.

An aircraft damage assessment and investigation are pending.

No other information was made available.

_____

