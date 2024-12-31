19-year-old motorcyclist identified from deadly Christmas Eve crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcycle rider who was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve morning at around 9:00 AM.

The rider has been identified as 19-year-old Domenic Gatlin.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, they got the call just after 9 a.m. for the crash right outside the Broadmoor World Arena close to Cheyenne Meadows Road and Venetucci Boulevard. The road was shut down for several hours.

Early into the investigation police believe the crash involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle, everyone involved stayed at the scene. Gatlin died at the scene. Speed is being considered a factor in this crash according to police, no arrests have been made at this time.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, this is the 47th traffic fatality in the city this year and in the last 365 days, there have been 49 total traffic fatalities.





