17th annual Pro Football Camp returns to Colorado Springs

The 17th annual Pro Football Camp kicks off today. This event brings NFL players to Colorado Springs to share their stories on hardship and adversity to youth athletes.

This week’s Pro Football Camp festivities kicked off yesterday at the Back East Bar and Grill where the NFL players held a “Meet the Pros” event to the public.

I spoke with JoJo Domman, a Colorado Springs native who recently signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Domann tells me he has been a part of this camp for many years, and his dream was to go pro. He's excited to share his experiences with local youth in our region this week at camp… and not just the ones that happened on the field.

“Yes, the camps are around football but we as the athletes are coming here to not only teach football but to teach young men what young men can look like in the real world. And how we can just encourage, support his younger generate into then taking their next steps into pursuing their next dreams, whatever that is,” said Domman.

“I’m in your shoes. I was in your shoes. I was a little kid looking up to these pros. All I wanted to do was be a pro athlete. I wanted to be just like them. And now to be one of those guys, I’m a living testimony that whatever you put your mind to, you can accomplish.”

The official camp starts today at 8 a.m. but athletes will be registering throughout this morning. Other speakers include former wide receiver, Paul Browning, who played for the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and won a national championship with CSU-Pueblo. Anthony Trucks, LB, Steelers, a two-time Ninja Warrior Finalist, author, and entrepreneur will also be attending the camp.

In addition to the camp, Pro Football Camp has teamed up with Calvary Worship Center to offer a “Praise with the Pros” event this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. For more details visit here.

