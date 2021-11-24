17 year old killed in shooting on Mazatlan Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS — El Paso County officials confirmed today the identity of the man accused of killing a 17 year old on Mazatlan Circle, 18 year old James Lloyd Thomas of Colorado Springs.

The victim was 17 year old Matthew Terry, also of Colorado Springs.

Thomas was taken into custody on Monday after an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 21. The Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments received a call just after 7:30 P.M. about a traffic crash in the 1000 block of Mazatlan Circle.

Police say that when first responders arrived, they found the driver unresponsive, and declared him dead on the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

According to CSPD, Terry, who was the driver of the car, appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. CSPD then sent detectives who then managed to identify the suspect.

Terry's death is the 39th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs for the year. At this time last year, CSPD had investigated 36 homicides.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter