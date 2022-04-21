15-year-old hospitalized following shooting in La Junta, suspect in custody

LA JUNTA, CO — A 15-year-old victim was hospitalized in La Junta after suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to the La Junta Police Department, at approximately 12:14 a.m., officers responded to the 900 block of W. 4th Street for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, that's when they located the 15-year-old victim.

The victim was treated on scene but was then transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center.

A 17-year-old suspect was located and taken into custody at approximately 3:56 a.m.

The incident is currently under investigation.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.