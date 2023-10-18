15,000 voters sent incorrect ballots in Teller County, look for this identifier

TELLER COUNTY, CO — Around 15,000 voters were sent out incorrect ballot packets, according to the Teller County Clerk & Recorder's Office. Here is what to keep an eye out for.

According to the Teller County Clerk & Recorder's Office, this error will impact approximately 15,000 voters in Teller County as they will receive an incorrect ballot packet for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

The Clerk & Recorder's Office says it has alerted the Colorado Secretary of State about the situation and that all the impacted voters will have new replacement ballots in the mail by Friday. The county says the vendor is going to remail these ballots at no cost to the county.

After being notified about the issue, Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement Tuesday evening:

Teller County’s Clerk notified the Department that the county’s ballot printing and mailing vendor sent an incorrect ballot to some Teller County voters. Affected voters will be sent a new ballot. The Department will continue to work with the Teller County Clerk to provide the support and oversight needed to carry out the 2023 Coordinated Election.

Jena Griswold

IDENTIFYING THE INCORRECT BALLOT

If the ballot you receive has (Ballot Type: PO-UPRHS), this ballot only includes the Ute Pass Regional Health Service. The proper ballot should include Propositions HH and II, and the three Woodland Park RE-2 school board director races.

If you have already cast your ballot do not worry, the Clerk & Recorder's Office will hold this ballot until 7 p.m. on Election Day. If a new ballot is not sent in by the voter, the Clerk & Recorder's Office will count the first ballot received.

All replacement ballots must be in the mail by October 30th or at a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is November 7th. Click here to see what is on the ballot in Teller County for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

____

