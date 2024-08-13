144 noise complaints on Ford Amphitheater's opening weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 got several emails from viewers about Ford Amphitheater's first weekend concert series being too loud.

Chris Francis lives just under a mile from the venue.

"It was quite intense, it was like having a front-row seat, we could hear the lyrics quite clear, the drums," said Francis.

As a disabled veteran, Francis told me the unexpected fireworks were triggering.

"Initially, I thought there was gunfire outside the house and I went on alert," said Francis.

He tried calling police, "they said they had an overwhelming number of noise complaints and they weren't taking them anymore, so just go online and report it."

The city reported 144 noise complaints on the concert venue since Thursday August 8th.

The city granted the amphitheater a 'noise hardship permit,' which allows it to exceed city noise limits.

However, the venue's environmental noise assessment states the noise level cannot go over 110 decibels more than once during any five-minute period 100 feet from the stage.

City leaders said they are looking at noise data for any violations.

The Ford Amphitheater has sound detection devices at two locations; one off of spectrum loop and another off bass pro drive.

News5 asked the venue for those results and is waiting to hear back.

Francis tells me he is considering leaving his home of seven years.

"The reality is we'll have to move, I don't see a future in this neighborhood anymore," said Francis. "Since the amphitheater was approved, ten of my neighbors have already left."

The city said don't call police for concert noise complaints, people can submit those through GoCOS online.

