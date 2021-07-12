13-year-old shot in road rage incident Sunday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage shooting that occurred Sunday in the area of South Academy Blvd. and I-25.

According to the Sheriff's Office, they were contacted by the Colorado Springs Police Dept. just after 1 p.m. on Sunday in regards to the shooting. CSPD had advised the victims to drive to a nearby fire station.

When deputies arrived at the fire station and scene of the shooting, they learned the victim was southbound on I-25 with five people in the vehicle. A white GMC Acadia with a temporary tag heavily taped to the rear of the vehicle was driving behind them aggressively.

As both vehicles approached the South Academy exit, the white GMC Acadia pulled up alongside the victim and threw a beverage can at them, which struck the rear driver's side. The victim pulled off on the ramp and stopped at the red light while the suspect vehicle followed behind them and stopped as well. At some point after that, an occupant of the white GMC Acadia pulled out a black handgun and fired three shots at the victim's vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said one of the rounds went through the rear compartment of the vehicle, through the rear seat, and then the round stopped with the tip only exiting the outer portion of the seat. The round struck a 13-year-old child sitting in the rear of the vehicle.

The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver of the suspect vehicle is described as a white male with short, dark blonde hair, blue eyes, an athletic build, and a beard. He was seen in the Pueblo West area on July 10, 2021, and driving up from the Pueblo area to Colorado Springs earlier on July 11, 2021.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, contact law enforcement immediately.