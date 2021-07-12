116th El Paso County Fair back in Calhan

CALHAN — The 116th El Paso County Fair is back once again in Calhan!

After being shut for last year's festival, this year there were more than 200 events and vendors.

The event supervisor says she's just glad to see the fair back in full swing once again!

"We just love seeing crowds come through. So many kids with the happiest faces, not having a fair last year, only having the livestock fair, you know it is really nice seeing people walk through these gates this week."

The fair will take place until July 17th.

