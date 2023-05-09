11-year-old boy describes narrowly escaping HVAC system collapse at Gaylord Rockies Resort in Aurora

AURORA — Six people were hurt after the heating and ventilation system (HVAC) system collapsed at the Gaylord Rockies Resort pool area in Aurora on Saturday. Two victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Elliott Schwemlein, 11, says he narrowly escaped when the mechanical equipment came crashing down onto the water slide he was in.

"It’s a moment that was so vivid, it feels like it didn’t happen. Feels like it was a dream," the boy told our partners at Denver7.

Elliott was celebrating his brother's birthday with friends and family when a fun morning at the pool took a terrifying turn.

"Halfway down the slide, I hear a big boom and, like, crashing," Elliott recalled. "I started hearing people screaming. In the slide, I thought I was gonna die. I thought it was a bomb."

It was the sound of the HVAC system crashing down, falling on several guests.

"When I came down, I see all the A/C system on the ground. And there’s a pipe that’s spewing black liquid — it smelled like oil," Elliott said. "The lifeguard was screaming at me to get out of the water."

Elliott's mom, Elizabeth, says her son was visibly shaken up.

"I saw him come out, shaking and crying, saying, 'I almost died, I almost died,'" Elizabeth said. "He told me, 'People are hurt, Mom. People are hurt in the hot tub.'"



Elliott and his friend were in that hot tub just before the collapse.

"I thought what if me and my friend decided to stay in the hot tub instead of going on the slides because that’s where most of the injuries happened — the big ones," said Elliott. "That’s the closest I’ve ever been to being seriously injured."

"It was terrifying to think had they all been in a slightly different place, we might not all be OK," said Elizabeth.

While the Schwemleins continue to process what happened, they say their thoughts are with those who weren't as lucky,

"We just keep thinking about the poor folks who are hurt, and our hearts haven't stopped thinking about them," said Elizabeth. "People are just there to [relax] with their families, and things changed from a safe environment to [a] not-so-safe environment so quickly. And so, it was shocking."



The Aurora Fire Department says there were around 50 to 100 people in the resort's pool area at the time of the collapse. Eight Aurora firefighters were at the property conducting training at the time and were able to respond quickly.

In a statement, the City of Aurora's Building Department said it is the property owner's responsibility "to address ongoing maintenance and operations issues."