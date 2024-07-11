11 Colorado Springs Safeway stores could be sold if Kroger/Albertsons merger goes through

COLORADO SPRINGS — 11 Colorado Springs Safeway locations could be sold if the merger between Kroger and Albertsons goes through.

On Tuesday, the two companies announced the full list of 579 grocery stores nationwide to be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers. The possible sale is part of an effort to ease concerns from federal regulators that the proposed merger would decrease competition and increase grocery prices.

The list also includes the Albertsons on Highway 50 in Pueblo, the Safeway on South Prairie Avenue in Pueblo, the Safeway along Highway 105 in Monument, and the Safeway on Highway 24 in Woodland Park.

Colorado Springs Safeway locations included in possible sale:



3275 W Colorado Ave, Colorado Springs

2890 N Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs

6520 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

1425 S Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs

1920 S Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

840 Village Center Dr, Colorado Springs

7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs

2210 Wahsatch, Colorado Springs

5060 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

8750 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs

4405 Centennial Blvd, Colorado Springs

The Federal Trade Commission and the Colorado Attorney General have filed lawsuits to stop the merger. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said the merger would eliminate head-to-head competition between the two companies and consolidate an already heavily concentrated market.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 7 has opposed the merger since it was announced in 2022. UFCW President Kim Cordova said the merger creates uncertainty for union members.

“The proposed mega-merger puts our members’ jobs and our communities' wellbeing at risk. If successful, the merger would have devastating impacts across our country, as made evident by the hundreds of stores included on the divestiture list released today. We cannot entrust our grocery stores – which are integral to our communities and our workers – to the untested, inexperienced C&S Wholesale Grocers," said Cordova.

Kroger and Albertsons have refuted claims that the merger would result in closed stores and lost jobs.

It's unclear if the Safeway name would change if locations are sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers, which owns Piggly Wiggly. The merger would give C&S the Safeway naming rights in Colorado and Arizona. However, a spokesperson for C&S Wholesale Grocers told News5: "The transaction is not final and C&S’s agreement is subject to Kroger and Albertsons resolving the pending cases in court. At that time more information will be available and I will be able to provide you with more details."

The Colorado Attorney General's Office said a Denver district court judge rejected Kroger and Albertsons motion to dismiss the lawsuit on June 26. The office said the case proceeds to a preliminary injunction hearing in August and the court will determine whether to temporarily block the merger while the case proceeds.

