11,000 stores indicate baby formula shortage, could take weeks to recoup

A continuing shortage problem for baby formula in many parts of the united states causing retailers to ration their supplies.

One of the largest drugstore chains, Walgreens, is limiting shoppers to only purchase three infant and toddler formula products per transaction.

11,000 stores indicates that nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out after a recent review of supplies. Some stores are reporting to be out of stock by over 50% for certain formulas.

Part of the problem stems from an Abbott Nutrition recall in mid-February for select lots of similac and other formulas made in Sturgis, Michigan.

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed the plant failed to uphold protocols and sanitary conditions. Four consumers complained about the findings of cronobacter in infants who have consumed the powdered formula.

Cronobacter is a germ that can cause blood infections or swelling in the spinal cord and the lining of the brain.

Manufacturers are ramping up production to make up the difference but admit it may take weeks for them to catch up.

