Off the Street Breakfast returns to Colorado Springs, raises money for homeless youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A special anniversary was celebrated this morning at an unusual spot in downtown Colorado Springs.

The Place, a local advocacy organization, held the 10th Annual Off the Street Breakfast under the Colorado Avenue bridge at S. Sierra Madre Street.

Why under the bridge? To maximize the amount that could be contributed to The Place's mission.

"Instead of renting a big tent every year, that was $12,000 or $13,000, she said 'Why don't we go under the bridge on Colorado Avenue?' I'll tell you I thought it was a bit of a risky idea with the weather and things," said Shawna Kemppainen CEO, of The Place. "But, from the very first time we did it, I thanked her every year and said this was the most brilliant thing that I fought, because I didn't like the idea."

This is the largest fundraiser for The Place, an organization that has been serving Colorado Springs for over 20 years. The Place focuses on ending homelessness among youth in the Colorado Springs community.

Annually, the organization has a goal of raising $175,000. More than 700 people gathered to learn more about the organization, get updates on their current projects and hear from one youth who shared their own experience and the success they have had with exiting homelessness.

"We're trying to create awareness, so that people understand that there is youth homelessness right here in el paso county. In an average month, there's 185 young people, age 15 to 24, who are experiencing some kind of homelessness. Almost half of them are surviving outside," says Shawna Kemppainen CEO, of The Place.

News5 reached out to The Place to learn the outcome of the fundraising event and are awaiting a response.

One of the new projects The Place is working on is The Lauchpad: Supportive Housing, an apartment community, selected by the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority that was awarded $1.2 million of federal 9% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits in 2022.

The Place says construction will take place this year with the first tenants moving in by 2024.

Click here if you would like more information about The Place or to make a donation.

