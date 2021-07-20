Watch
104 years of the CSPD "Junior Police Officers"

Posted at 10:18 PM, Jul 19, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Monday marks the 104th anniversary of the commission of the "Junior Police Officers" in Colorado Springs.

The Junior Police Officers, made up of young men between the ages of 11 and 16, used their influence to help make a positive difference in the community.

Over the years, the Junior Police Officers evolved into the Colorado Springs Cadet Police Program, which is meant to create a better understanding of law enforcement among young adults.

"They brought these junior police officers in and taught them more about law enforcement. And they actually were kinda our first crime prevention officers. They really went out there and had positive influence among their peer groups, and that continues today," Sgt. Jason Newton said.

The cadet program is currently accepting applications for the fall of 2021.

