Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

102nd International Hill Climb race is coming to Pikes Peak soon

Organizers held a benefit concert today to support a local veteran serving nonprofit
Every year, these cars travel 12.4 miles of more than 156 turns to a finish line that's higher than 14,000 feet. The 102nd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is happening later this month.
Posted at 7:12 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 09:12:44-04

___



Lawsuit alleges Huerfano County code enforcement violated civil rights

The plaintiffs sued the county's building inspector, land use director, and former code enforcement officer claiming they violated their 4th Amendment protection against unlawful searches.

Lawsuit alleges Huerfano County code enforcement violated civil rights

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App