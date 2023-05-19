100-year-old World War II Veteran relives service on Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Soon to be 101 years old, it has been a long time since Madeleine Bobbitt has relived her time in service. As a part of the first Southern Colorado All Women’s Honor Flight, in front of the World War II Memorial, the memories came flooding back.

“It’s very emotional, I hadn’t thought about this for years and years and years,” said Bobbitt.

She was just 20 years old and stood at 5-feet-1-inch when she joined the U.S. Navy as an aviation machinist mate.

“The guy told me to stretch up a little bit so that I’d be tall enough,” said Bobbitt.

Joanne Bass, chief master sergeant of the United States Air Force recognized Bobbitt on the Honor Flight 16 trip by giving the Navy veteran her challenger coin.

“This is my personal coin, it says 'We’re better together,'" said Bass as she handed it off to Bobbitt.

From warm welcomes at the airports to handwritten letters from loved ones, Bobbitt was showered with admiration on this trip.

“I’ve never had people thank me for my service,” said Bobbitt.

____

