10-year-old Cañon City girl starts own business, calendar fills up with clients

CAÑON CITY — They say never give up on your dreams, right?

Well, Kinley McBride didn't.

10-year-old Kinley is the founder of Kinley's Cotton Candy Creations, a cotton candy business that started in January in Cañon City.

When Kinley's mother, Elise, first heard her daughter's idea, "she came to me and was like I want a commercial grade cotton candy machine! I was like why?!"

However, Kinley had a vision.

"I just thought about the people enjoying it, me enjoying it, and learning new things!" said Kinley.

Back in September, Kinley used all of her birthday money to purchase a machine.

After a few months of learning the ins and outs, she began to feel comfortable serving the sweet treat at family gatherings.

But as more and more heard about Kinley's Cotton Candy Creations, Kinley's calendar began to book up.

She is currently booked for weddings, graduation and birthday parties, and Cañon City's "First Friday" Celebration.

Elise says this experience has taught her daughter life lessons, like customer service and knowing how to deal with others.

"It really teaches kids that hard work pays off. Sometimes she is booked on a weekend that she would rather play with her friends and she chooses to do the job instead," said Elise.

And Kinley says she especially loves watching the kids faces when they wait for their treat!

