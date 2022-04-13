10 acre grass fire by Highway 160 near Trinidad

TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Fire Department is fighting a grass fire near the Highway 160/350 bypass. The fire is between the BNSF railroad and the highway.

The Village East mobile home park is under a mandatory evacuation.

The fire is moving east and has grown to 10 acres.

The fire is The Kit Carson bypass from Main Street to Freedom Road is temporarily closed.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.