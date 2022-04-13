Watch
10 acre grass fire by Highway 160 near Trinidad

James Fernandez
Posted at 6:37 PM, Apr 12, 2022
TRINIDAD — The Trinidad Fire Department is fighting a grass fire near the Highway 160/350 bypass. The fire is between the BNSF railroad and the highway.

The Village East mobile home park is under a mandatory evacuation.

The fire is moving east and has grown to 10 acres.

The fire is The Kit Carson bypass from Main Street to Freedom Road is temporarily closed.

