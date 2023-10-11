1 person shot by law enforcement, 1 person in custody, truck into Castle Rock 7-Eleven Wednesday morning

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person was shot and another person was arrested Wednesday morning after a shootout with law enforcement that ended with a pickup truck into a Castle Rock 7-Eleven, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Officer involved shooting at the 7-11 on the south side of Castle Rock. Large police response and Plum Creek westbound is diverted onto Perry Street. Wilcox is open and access to I-25 is open. You can see the pickup in the store and lots of evidence markers in the parking lot.… pic.twitter.com/rXLMOikv3A — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) October 11, 2023

Law enforcement followed a vehicle from Thornton into Castle Rock, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The suspects were shooting at Thornton police when the pursuit began, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office public information director Deborah Takahara.

A law enforcement officer shot back and hit one of the suspects. That person was taken to the hospital.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies and Thornton police officers who were involved in the incident were not injured.

East Plum Creek Parkway was temporarily closed and drivers were diverted onto Perry Street, but it was reopened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday

Both westbound lanes to Interstate 25 are open, but one eastbound lane remains closed past the 7-Eleven at the intersection of East Plum Creek Parkway and Wilcox Street, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

Wilcox Street is open, and customers can get to the Safeway store in that area.

Officer involved shooting that started in Thornton. Vehicle was pursed into Castle Rock. DCSO deputies were involved. 1 suspect shot, on the way to the hospital. 2nd person in custody, Deputies and officers not injured. pic.twitter.com/EX76reig1I — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) October 11, 2023

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the public information officer is on her way to give the press more information. Denver7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.