1 man dead after Friday night shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night.
It happened just before midnight in the 2600 block of Delta Drive. Colorado Springs Police received a call at 11:33 about a possible shooting.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and later died from his injuries.
The shooting death is being investigated as a homicide, CSPD says.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000. Those looking to share information anonymously are encouraged to call Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.
