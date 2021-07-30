Watch
1 killed in crash Thursday in Black Forest

Posted at 6:08 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 20:08:11-04

EL PASO COUNTY — One person died in a crash Thursday in Black Forest.

Colorado State Patrol said a pickup truck failed to stop at the intersection of Burgess Rd and Vollmer Rd and was hit on the passenger side by another vehicle.

The front-seat passenger in the pickup died at the scene. The adult driver and two children that were in the backseat were transported to area hospitals and are expected to survive.

State Patrol said drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in this crash. Speed is also not considered a factor in this crash.

The intersection was closed for approximately 3.5 hours.

