1 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash that closed down I-25 at Happy Canyon Road

DOUGLAS COUNTY — A crash with a deer ended with one person dead and nine others injured Monday morning. Around 1 a.m., a car hit a deer in the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near Happy Canyon Road in Douglas County.

The people in the vehicle that hit the deer got out and "multiple cars hit the people," according to Master Trooper Gary Culter with the Colorado State Patrol.

Investigators are working to determine the number of vehicles involved.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that nine people were transported to area hospitals.

Northbound and southbound I-25 were initially closed, but northbound lanes reopened around 3:30 a.m. and southbound lanes opened around 7:00 a.m.