$1 admission at the Pueblo Zoo on Sunday

PUEBLO — On Sunday, Aug. 22, families will be able to enjoy admission to the Pueblo Zoo for just $1.

It's part of a five-year Pueblo Zoo tradition along with a partnership with the Shandy Clinic.

Shandy Clinic is a pediatric therapy clinic specializing in speech, occupational, physical therapy as well as ABA and Multidisciplinary Autism Evaluations.

“Shandy Clinic has been a long-time supporter of the zoo and their partnership allows us to deepen our work to serve families throughout Pueblo. We are delighted to once again host this Dollar Day tradition, creating access to the children and families who need it most,” explained Abbie Krause, Pueblo Zoo Executive Director.

The $1 admission will last from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., full price will apply after 1:00 p.m.

The Pueblo Zoo says there may be wait times at entry, and overflow parking will be available throughout City Park, at the tennis courts, and at the City Park pool. The zoo says visitors should plan 30 minutes for parking.

They also say that all members of the party must be present for ticket purchase and admission.

