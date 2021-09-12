1,980 steps climbed in honor of 9/11 fallen first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS — Saturday, dozens of people put on heavy gear and climbed several flights of stairs to commemorate the fallen on 9/11.

This group was made up of firefighters, first responders, Fort Carson troops, and civilians from across El Paso county. They gathered at the UChealth park, to participate in the annual stair climb, put on by the Carson Fire Fighters Association.

The Men and women completed several laps through the security service field stands, equivalent to the 1,980 steps in the World Trade Center, that first responders ascended to try to save lives.

"We just prepare by doing our job every day," said Chad Otruba, President of the Carson Fire Fighter's Association. "This is a pretty arduous task to climb those steps and recreate what those first responders experienced during 9/11," he explained.

Veteran business owners set up booths to help support participants, and a small crowd gathered to cheer them on. 343 New York City fire department responders, died at ground zero 20 years ago, and each fire fighter wore their badge to honor them.