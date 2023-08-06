Hundreds of Colorado Springs students get backpacks, school supplies during Back to School drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families gathered in eastern Colorado Springs on Sunday for a Back to School drive as students get ready to return to the classroom.

The event was hosted by Future Innovators, which is a non-profit organization focused on access to education.

The organization gave out 1,000 backpacks and other school supplies for kids of all ages.

The Vice President of Operations for the group says drives like this one help support families in need.

“Our main goal is education, so we're trying to support anybody at any age whether you're struggling when you got your kids in school, whether you are going out and getting back to school or a single mom, know that whatever walk in life that you're in, it's always good to go back and to help,” said Sandra Maldonado, VP of Operations at Future Innovators. “

Students in School District 49 went back to school this past week. The rest of the local school districts are set to open their doors before the end of the month.

