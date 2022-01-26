AARP to host job skills summit for all ages today

SOUTHERN COLORADO — We're in the middle of one of the greatest workforce shifts of our lifetime. Many Americans are quitting their jobs, but they've also been getting hired in record numbers.

This afternoon, AARP is hosting a "free online career summit" for the public. While today's session is full, you can still visit AARP's Skills Builder site to find webinars on getting through applicant tracking systems, tough interview questions, up-skilling and re-skilling, career coaches to chat with, and a free review of your resume.

Meanwhile, more employers are putting more interest than ever on experience, no matter a person's position. They're also focused on hiring more diverse candidates, and getting specific workers they're looking for during the hiring process.

AARP has an "Employer Pledge Program," where you can search companies committed to hiring specific workers, like older Americans and veterans.

It is encouraged that employers look at employees based on what they bring to the table, and be sure that during the interview process, the employee is a good fit.

Also, age should not be a huge concern, when it comes to cost of employment.

"Because you never know this may be someone who is stepping back from a more stressful career and doesn't want as much responsibility and maybe we'll take a lower pay 850 or has re-careered and is into something new now and is expecting lower pay or has been out of the job market for a while and is not going to expect to a big salary," said Susan Weinstock, the VP of Financial Resilience at AARP.

Employers also say they value soft skills, while they can teach you all the hard skills. AARP says you should focus on highlighting your soft skills in your cover letter and interview. AARP also found in its latest workforce survey, that more than three-quarters of companies prioritize skills over education.