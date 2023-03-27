Lanes reopened on I-25 near Purcell Blvd as crews extinguish brush fire

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — All lanes are reopened on I-25 Monday afternoon just north of Pueblo after crews fought a brush fire in the area.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, fire activity had shut down a northbound I-25 lane just south of Purcell Boulevard.

#I25 northbound: Right shoulder closed due to fire activity at Exit 108 - Purcell Boulevard. https://t.co/AvHNbMk8bs — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) March 27, 2023

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office tweeted around 7:30 p.m. Monday that the fire was put out on the southeast side of I-25.

Great work by all involved in quickly putting a stop to the MM108 fire. The wildland fire started near the interstate and quickly moved east due to the strong winds. Cause of the fire is unknown. pic.twitter.com/uitmOSF5zG — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) March 27, 2023

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the fire was about 10 acres in size. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it spread quickly due to high winds in the area.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.