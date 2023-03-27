Watch Now
Lanes reopened on I-25 near Purcell Blvd as crews extinguish brush fire

Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 27, 2023
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — All lanes are reopened on I-25 Monday afternoon just north of Pueblo after crews fought a brush fire in the area.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, fire activity had shut down a northbound I-25 lane just south of Purcell Boulevard.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office tweeted around 7:30 p.m. Monday that the fire was put out on the southeast side of I-25.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, the fire was about 10 acres in size. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, it spread quickly due to high winds in the area.
