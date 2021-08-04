Courtney Frerichs snares silver in women’s 3000m steeplechase

EVENT RESULTS

The night before competing in the women’s 3000m steeple chase final in Tokyo, Courtney Frerichs tweeted that she had been thinking of this moment for a long time, and that she was “excited, fit, and ready to toe the line against a fantastic field.” And ready she was, finishing second with a time of 9:04.79 and winning silver – her first Olympic medal.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/courtfrerichs8/status/1422547502360764421?s=20

She was outpaced by Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai, who finished in 9:01.45 and secured the gold. Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya won the bronze with a time of 9:05.39.

Frerichs is the second American to medal in the steeplechase and the first to score a silver. The first US. medalist in this event was the U.S.’s Emma Coburn, who earned bronze in Rio back in 2016. This year, however, Coburn suffered a setback in the event when she stumbled during a water jump in the final lap of competition and was ultimately disqualified from placing due to a lane infraction.

SEE MORE: Uganda's Chemutai overtakes USA's Frerichs for steeple gold