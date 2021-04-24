Colorado Springs Polar Plunge and 5K Raises Money for local athletes

Saturday was an exciting day as the annual Colorado Springs Polar Plunge and 5K kicked off at UC Health Park. The event, held by Special Olympics Colorado, was held to raise money that directly benefited athletes in Colorado.

The Polar Plunge is inspiring because it helps the community. The support from the event grants athletes in Colorado the chance to become leaders in their communities by giving them the chance to compete and overcome obstacles, large and small.

The proceeds from the Polar Plunge go to programs that help youth and adult Coloradans with intellectual disabilities.

2021’s Polar Plunge wouldn’t be made possible without the support of those participating and the event’s sponsors, including Anytime Fitness, Westeraa Credit Union, and Verizon. For a full list of the Polar Plunge’s many sponsors, visit https://specialolympicsco.org/event/colospgsplunge/.

The event’s vendors included, the YAC About Kids Special Olympics Team, About Kids & Adults Too Home Care Health, COATI, Skills Academy Vocational Center, Knights of Columbus, Stable Strides, The Switchbacks FC, Camp Gladiator, Colorado Springs Police Department, Nikki Cox Realtor, Sue’s Gift, Blue Picket Realty, Jack’s Axe Throwing, Peaks N Pines Brewery, Araco Construction Company, Kangaroo Coffee and Einstein Bagels.

