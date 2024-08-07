Colorado Springs pays millions to settle civil lawsuits in Use of Force cases deemed 'justified'

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs City Council is prone to settling, specifically when it comes to civil lawsuits regarding police use of force.

Despite multiple reviews finding officers' actions were justified in the cases at hand, the city has settled eight civil cases in the last two years, paying litigants millions in taxpayer dollars.

One of those lawsuits revolved around the arrest of then-29 year-old Dalvin Gadson in October 2022. Officers forcibly removed Gadson from his car after pulling him over under suspicion of driving under the influence. Officers spotted a knife in the car and instructed Gadson and his passenger to get out, but Gadson did not listen to the officers commands, according to the affidavit.

Colorado Springs Police chain-of-command and an internal investigation both found the officers acted within department policy. But two months later, Gadson's attorney's filed suit and city council voted 7-1 to settle the matter. Gadson was awarded $2.1 million.

The one dissenting vote was entered by District 1 Councilmember Dave Donelson, who still contends that the city should not simply settle, especially given the message he believes it sends.

"Why are we settling? If the police did everything right, it doesn't make sense to young people. So then they get the idea that the police aren't doing what they're supposed to, that they must have done something wrong," Donelson told News 5.

