Colorado lawmakers sue colleagues over closed-door meetings

Posted at 5:21 PM, Jul 10, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Two Democratic representatives in Colorado are alleging that their colleagues repeatedly violated state open meetings law.

Democratic Reps. Elisabeth Epps and Bob Marshall filed a lawsuit against the House of Representatives leadership and the Democratic and Republican caucuses on Friday.

The lawsuit claims that lawmakers illegally gathered to discuss official business outside of the public’s view and tried to cover up the meetings.

It further alleges that Democratic and Republican lawmakers used a communication app where messages can be set to automatically disappear, violating the state’s public records law. Both parties have responded saying they are dedicated to government transparency.

