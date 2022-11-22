Where to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting across Colorado in the coming days

DENVER – As Colorado grapples with yet another mass shooting during a holiday week, this time at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, those looking to come together to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting can do so at several vigils throughout the state in the coming days.

Tuesday

Colorado Springs Police Department

3650 N. Nevada Avenue - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting a Community Resource Expo to provide our community members with support in navigating the variety of emotions surrounding this tragedy. The expo will be held at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 North Nevada Avenue.

The expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services. Security for all attendees will be provided by uniformed Colorado Springs police officers. The event is designed to be an inclusive and safe space for all our community members to gather, grieve, and obtain emotional support.

Queer Asterisk — Boulder

100 Arapahoe Avenue #9 - 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Queer Asterisk is holding a special Queer Conversation to help members of the LGBTQ+ community process feelings, support one another, honor the victims, and remind each other of the enduring strength and love in this community following the deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. All are welcome, no cost to attend. For more information, contact rp@queerasterisk.com.

First Christian Church — Colorado Springs

16 East Platte Avenue - 6 p.m.

First Christian Church in Colorado Springs will host a Prayer Meditation and Communion Service at 6 p.m on Tuesday Nov. 22, 2022 for our friends and loved ones affected by the Club Q tragedy.

Community College of Aurora — Colorado Film School

9075 E. Lowry Boulevard - 6 p.m.

Community College of Aurora is inviting Aurora residents to a candlelight vigil organized by the CCA LGBTQIA2S+ Taskforce. This event will offer the college community an opportunity to honor the victims of the Club Q tragedy.

PFLAG Community Remembrance & Support Event — Denver

Virtual event - 7 p.m.

Together in coordination and grief, PFLAG Denver + PFLAG Colorado Springs + PFLAG National is asking the LGBTQ+ community to coalesce in remembrance and for collective support surrounding the violence inflicted in Colorado Springs.

You are asked to register before the event.

Wednesday

Colorado Springs Police Department

3650 N. Nevada Avenue - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting a Community Resource Expo to provide our community members with support in navigating the variety of emotions surrounding this tragedy. The expo will be held at the UCCS Kevin W. O’Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center, 3650 North Nevada Avenue.

The expo will provide mental health resources, spiritual support, emotional support animals, childcare, emergency financial resources, LGBTQ+ support, meals, and other services. Security for all attendees will be provided by uniformed Colorado Springs police officers. The event is designed to be an inclusive and safe space for all our community members to gather, grieve, and obtain emotional support.

Estes Park United Methodist Church

1509 Fish Hatchery Road - 4 p.m.

A vigil is being held at Estes Park United Methodist Church to remember the five victims killed in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Friday

Dragonfly Landing Family Services — Colorado Springs

3225 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Ste. 101 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Colorado Springs residents looking to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting are invited to attend Dragonfly Landing Family Services to create posters to take to Club Q in support as the club deals with the aftermath of the mass shooting that ended the lives of five people Saturday night.

Saturday

Cultura Chocolate Queers for Q — Denver

3742 Morrison Road - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by the Bread and Roses Legal Center, this vigil will include a fundraiser for survivors. Visitors can also expect a drag queen story hour, danzantes and a silent auction. It is a sober space.

Town Hall Collaborative Queers for Q — Denver

525 Santa Fe Drive - 5 to 8 p.m.

This community space, hosted by the Bread and Roses Legal Center, will involve fundraisers for survivors, art, and appetizers.

Vigils beyond Saturday

MOSAIC (UCCS) — Colorado Springs

4775 Centennial Blv.d #150 - 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Keep Colorado Springs Queer will be hosting a vigil to honor the five people lost in the Club Q shooting on Monday, Nov. 28. Those interested in participating are asked to email tspence3@uccs.edu.

Denver Q Collaborative — City Park in Denver

2001 Steele St. - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Denver Q Collaborative will be holding a vigil for on Monday, Nov. 28, to honor the lives lost in the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs in Denver's City Park. Warm drinks will be provided for attendees.

Editor's note: These are only the events of which we've been made aware. If you know of any other vigils happening across Colorado, email us at newstips@kmgh.com so we can add them to this list.