Drag show fundraiser helps those impacted by Club Q shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — Phantom Canyon Brewery held a drag show and a fundraiser on Sunday in Downtown Colorado Springs to benefit those impacted by the Club Q shooting last Nov.

"We decided that we were going to do something about this, and raise some money doing what we do best," said Charles McManus, Head Brewer at Phantom Canyon. "We wanted to put this together to remember everybody we lost, and remember that our community is stronger than this."

The drag show featured many talents, and some drag queens returned to the stage to honor the victims.

"It's my first time performing in about a year," said Mani Queen, a former Club Q performer. "I was one of the regular producers at Club Q for nine years and I took a long break and it's kind of fun to get back in it."

Wyatt Kent, whose stage name is 'Potted Plant.' Kent, the boyfriend of Daniel Aston, one of the victims, returned to drag for the first time since the tragedy on Friday.

