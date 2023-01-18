Colorado Healing Fund announces new distribution partner and advisory committee for Club Q response

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) announces a new role and committee dedicated to reaching and assisting victims following Club Q response.

The CHF announced it is taking a different approach when it comes to distributing the rest of the money to the Club Q victims.

Since the shooting that took place last November that left 5 dead and 33 injured, the CHF has raised over $2.1 million in money for the victims.

Questions about how this money would be distributed, and whether administrative fees would be taken off the top were quickly directed to the CHF. Members of previous mass shootings such as Pulse and Las Vegas called for 100% of the funds to be distributed to the victims.

The Colorado Healing Fund addressed these questions and secured an underwriter to allow them to distribute 100% of the funds received for Club Q victims.

That distribution process is now in the works as a new "navigator" role and advisory committee have been working to distribute the funds to victims.

“The Club Q tragedy exposed systemic shortcomings in victim assistance for LGBTQIA+ survivors,” said Denise Whinnen, Director of Colorado Programs at the Gill Foundation. “The Colorado Healing Fund has been incredibly responsive to feedback from the LGBTQIA+ community and embraced opportunities to improve response efforts. We are pleased to support the Colorado Healing Fund’s collaboration with Community Health Partnership to ensure every victim of the Club Q tragedy receives the resources and care they need to recover and heal.”

The navigator role created by the CHF in partnership with the Community Health Partnership in Colorado Springs will reach out and assist the victims of Club Q to learn and understand their immediate needs.

The navigator role will work to fill the gaps in victim support, focusing on those who may face additional trauma interacting with law enforcement.

The navigator is a licensed professional counselor who is a trusted member of the LGBTQIA+ community in Colorado Springs.

The Club Q Advisory Committee is composed of LGBTQIA+ leaders, victim assistance experts, and community partners and was created to shape a plan for distributing the remaining funds to victims.

Members of the Club Q Advisory Committee include:



Rachel Keener of Community Health Partnership

Denise Whinnen of the Gill Foundation

Jessica Laney of Pikes Peak Pride

Jessie Pocock of InsideOut Youth Services

Nadine Bridges of One Colorado

Cari Davis of Colorado Springs Health Foundation

Daniel Ramos of Colorado Democracy Alliance

Curt Drennen of the Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Kate Horn-Murphy and Kelly Kissell of the Office for Victims Programs at the Division of Criminal Justice

Mari Dennis of Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance

Robin Finegan who formerly served as Regional Administrator for FEMA Region VIII

Cynthia Coffman who formerly served as the Colorado State Attorney General and helped establish the Colorado Healing Fund

According to the Colorado Healing Fund more than $450,000 has been distributed to victims through the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance providing financial support to 81 individuals - $188,500 covered immediate expenses and $265,000 distributed as cash disbursements to the five families of those killed and the 33 individuals injured during the shooting.

The CHF will continue to work with the navigator and Club Q Advisory Committee to figure out how to distribute the rest of the funds to victims in the future.

____

