'Clark Kent' surprises U.S. gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik with video message

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
Stephen Nedoroscik celebrates his bronze medal win on pommel horse at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
After returning home from the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he became an overnight sensation as the Clark Kent of gymnastics, Stephen Nedoroscik received a surprise from none other than "Superman" himself, courtesy of the nonprofit Gold Meets Golden (GMG) and its partner, Samsung. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

