Chloe Kim, Shaun White lead 2022 U.S. Olympic snowboard team

PyeongChang Olympic gold medalists in halfpipe – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – and slopestyle – Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard – are all returning to defend their Games titles in 2022. For White, who was also victorious in Torino and Vancouver, it'll be his fifth and likely final time competing at the Winter Olympics. Anderson, meanwhile, has a shot to accomplish the sport's first consecutive three-peat in a single event.

U.S. Ski and Snowboard announced Friday the finalized roster for its 2022 U.S. Olympic snowboarding team, which in addition to Kim, White, Anderson and Gerard features Maddie Mastro, Faye Gulini, Lindsey Jacobellis, Chris Corning, Dusty Henricksen, Taylor Gold, Nick Baumgartner, Hagen Kearney, Hailey Langland, among several others.

Of the 26 total riders named, 17 are returnees. The other nine are set to make their Olympic debuts.

Halfpipe

The 2022 U.S. Olympic snowboard halfpipe team comprises eight riders: Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Maddie Mastro, Taylor Gold, Chase Josey, Zoe Kalapos, Lucas Foster and Tessa Maud.

Kim and White are the defending gold medalists from PyeongChang. Josey was just off the podium in sixth at those Games, while Mastro finished 12th. Gold, who sat out 2018 with injuries, took 14th in Sochi. Kalapos, Foster and Maud will make their debuts.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim of the U.S. reacts after winning the women's snowboard halfpipe final during the U.S. Grand Prix World Cup at Buttermilk Ski Resort on March 21, 2021, in Aspen, Colorado. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 21

Birthplace: Long Beach, Calif.

Hometown: Los Angeles

Residence: Las Vegas

Past Games: 2018

IG: chloekim | Twitter: @ChloeKim

TikTok: chloekim | FB: /chloekimsnowboard

Chloe Kim entered PyeongChang the overwhelming favorite at just 17 years old and delivered, hitting back-to-back 1080s on a third-run victory lap to capture gold.

Things haven't changed much this time around, but Kim does return older and perhaps wiser after taking nearly two years off during the interim cycle to heal an ankle injury and attend Princeton University. She returned in 2021 with a renewed love for her sport.

Kim went two-for-two in the events she entered this season, clinching a Dew Tour victory on her final run and dominating the Laax Open World Cup.

Shaun White

Shaun White of United States competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final during the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Resort on December 11, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Age: 35

Birthplace: San Diego

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.

Residence: Los Angeles

Past Games: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018

IG: shaunwhite | Twitter: @shaunwhite

TikTok: shaunwhite | FB: /ShaunWhite

Shaun White just missed making the 2002 Olympics at age 15. JJ Thomas, who is now White's coach, took the team's last spot. There's no doubt it was a frustrating moment for the budding teenage phenom.

Fast-forward two decades later and White, at 35, now owns three Olympic gold medals and is headed to a fifth Games. He has said these may be his last, and if so, prepare yourselves to witness the legendary icon's last few drop-ins.

White began the 2022 qualifying period just off the Aspen podium in fourth, then took eighth at Copper and seventh at Dew Tour before landing a third-place finish at January's Laax Open to all but seal his monumental berth.

Maddie Mastro

Maddie Mastro of the U.S. competes in the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification during the U.S. Grand Prix World Cup at Buttermilk Ski Resort on March 18, 2021, in Aspen, Colorado. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Age: 21 (22 on Feb. 22)

Birthplace: Loma Linda, Calif.

Hometown: Wrightwood, Calif.

Residence: Oxnard, Calif.

Past Games: 2018

IG: maddie_mastro | Twitter: @maddie_mastro

TikTok: maddie_mastro | FB: /maddiegmastro

Maddie Mastro finished 12th in her Olympic debut at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Since then she's earned two world championship medals – 2019 bronze and 2021 silver – and added a 2021 X Games silver to her bronze from 2018.

Taylor Gold

Taylor Gold of the U.S. competes in the men's snowboard superpipe qualifier during the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Dec. 16, 2021, in Colorado. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Age: 28

Birthplace: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Past Games: 2014

IG: taylor_gold | FB: /taylorgold

Taylor Gold's 2022 nomination clinches a non-consecutive second Olympic team for the 28-year-old Coloradan. He placed 14th in Sochi then missed the 2018 Olympic season with injuries.

Gold was the top U.S. men's snowboarder this season, placing seventh in Aspen, fifth at Copper and runner-up at Dew Tour – beating Shaun White and Japan's Ayumu Hirano and Ruka Hirano.

Chase Josey

Chase Josey of the U.S. during the men's final of the U.S. Grand Prix snowboard halfpipe event at Copper Mountain Main Vein Superpipe on Dec. 11, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 26

Birthplace: Hailey, Idaho

Hometown: Hailey, Idaho

Residence: Sun Valley, Idaho

Past Games: 2018

IG: chasejosey | FB: /chasejoseysnow

TikTok: chasejosey

Chase Josey placed sixth at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. More recently, he took fifth at the 2021 World Championships and finished a season-best sixth at December's Copper Grand Prix.

Zoe Kalapos

Zoe Kalapos of the U.S. during snowboard qualifiers for the U.S. Grand Prix snowboard halfpipe event at Copper Mountain Main Vein Superpipe on Dec. 9, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 24

Birthplace: Beverly Hills, Mich.

Hometown: Vail, Colo.

Residence: Avon, Colo.

Past Games: N/A

IG: zoe_kalapos | Twitter: @zoekalapos

TikTok: zoekalapos | FB: /zoekalapossnowboarder

Zoe Kalapos averaged results just outside the top 10 at four of the U.S. qualifying period's major competitions: 11th at Aspen, Dew Tour and Mammoth, and 10th at Copper. Kalapos began skiing at age 2 and had a mini park in her backyard.

Lucas Foster

Lucas Foster of the U.S. during snowboard qualifiers for the U.S. Grand Prix snowboard halfpipe event at Copper Mountain Main Vein Superpipe on Dec. 9, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 22

Hometown: Telluride, Colo.

Residence: Telluride, Colo.

Past Games: N/A

IG: lucasfoster_ | Twitter: @lucasfoster_

TikTok: lucasfoster_ | FB: /lucasfoster13

Lucas Foster notched a pair of top-six finishes at U.S. qualifying events this season, placing sixth at Aspen and fifth at Mammoth, then added a seventh-place result earlier this month at the Laax Open in Switzerland.

Tessa Maud

Tessa Maud of the U.S. during snowboard qualifiers for the U.S. Grand Prix snowboard halfpipe event at Copper Mountain Main Vein Superpipe on Dec. 9, 2021, in Copper Mountain, Colorado. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 18

Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.

Residence: Carlsbad, Calif.

Past Games: N/A

IG: tessamaud_ | Twitter: @TessaMaud

TikTok: tessamaud_

Tessa Maud closed out her 2021-22 World Cup tour with a season-best 11th-place finish at the Laax Open in Switzerland. She's a two-time junior world medalist with back-to-back silvers in 2018 and 2019, and just missed the 2020 Youth Olympic podium in fourth.

SEE MORE: PyeongChang 2018: Shaun White wins halfpipe gold on last run

Slopestyle/Big Air

The 2022 U.S. Olympic slopestyle/big air team comprises eight riders: Jamie Anderson, Red Gerard, Chris Corning, Dusty Henricksen, Hailey Langland, Julia Marino, Sean Fitzsimons and Courtney Rummel.

Anderson and Gerard are the defending slopestyle gold medalists from PyeongChang – for Anderson, her second straight time holding that title, as she's the gold medalist from Sochi as well. Also at the 2018 Games, Corning just missed the big air podium in fourth, Langland was sixth in slopestyle and Marino took 10th in big air. Henricksen, Fitzsimons and Rummel will make their Games debuts.

Jamie Anderson

Jamie Anderson of the United States reacts after placing first in the women's snowboard slopestyle competition at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Jan. 08, 2022, in California. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Age: 31

Birthplace: South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Hometown: South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

Residence: Whistler, Canada

Past Games: 2014, 2018

IG: jamieanderson | Twitter: @JamieAsnow

FB: /Jamieandersonsnow

Jamie Anderson is the two-time defending Olympic gold medalist in slopestyle attempting to become the first snowboarder to three-peat in an Olympic event. Along with her third medal, a 2018 silver in big air, she's already tied for most decorated Olympic snowboarder of all time, a title she could run away with exclusively with a pair of upcoming medal opportunities.

Anderson competed in slopestyle at three of the 2021-22 U.S. qualifying events this season, placing sixth at Aspen, seventh at Dew Tour and first at Mammoth, stomping a cab double 10 in the latter to top reigning world champion Zoe Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand, something the Californian will likely have to replicate at the Games next month.

Red Gerard

Red Gerard of the U.S. competes in the men's snowboard slopestyle competition at the U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain on Jan. 8, 2022, in California. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Age: 21

Birthplace: Rocky River, Ohio

Hometown: Silverthorne, Colo.

Residence: Silverthorne, Colo.

Past Games: 2018

IG: redgerard | Twitter: @redgerard

FB: /redgerard

Red Gerard won slopestyle gold in PyeongChang at the age of 17, calmly sealing the victory on his final run. He was so shocked when he received his last score that he blurted out an expletive on live TV. Now he's back, ready to defend his title.

Setting aside an 11th-place finish at Big Air Steamboat, Gerard's 2021-22 slopestyle season was stellar — runner-up at Aspen, and two wins at Dew Tour and Mammoth.

Chris Corning

Chris Corning of the U.S. competes in the men's snowboard big air finals during the 2019 Beijing FIS Snowboard World Cup at Shougang Park on Dec. 14, 2019, in Beijing, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Age: 22

Birthplace: Denver

Hometown: Silverthorne, Colo.

Past Games: 2018

IG: chriscorning | Twitter: @Chris_Corning10

Chris Corning just missed the PyeongChang big air podium in fourth, 15.00 points off third place, at the 2018 Games. He also placed 17th in slopestyle. The next year, in 2019, he captured the world slopestyle title, adding to his bronze from 2017.

The Coloradan recorded his best result this season at Dew Tour with a runner-up finish behind Gerard in slopestyle. His last podium prior to that was third in slopestyle at last March's Silvaplana World Cup in Switzerland.

Dusty Henricksen

Dusty Henricksen of the U.S. reacts after finishing a run in the men's snowboard slopestyle final during the 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships on March 12, 2021, at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Age: 18 (19 on Feb. 2)

Birthplace: San Bernardino, Calif.

Hometown: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Residence: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Past Games: N/A

IG: dustyhenricksen | TikTok: dustyhenricksen

Dusty Henricksen experienced his breakout moment a year after winning slopestyle gold at the 2020 Youth Olympics by claiming the X Games title in the event, completing runs in a T-shirt in below-freezing temperatures in Aspen.

The soon-to-be 19-year-old's high point of the 2021-22 U.S. qualifying period came early on with a fifth-place slopestyle result at Aspen. This season, he's finished 22nd at Big Air Steamboat, 19th in slopestyle at Dew Tour and 10th in slopestyle at Mammoth.

Hailey Langland

Hailey Langland of the U.S. competes in the women's snowboard slopestyle qualifications during the 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships on March 10, 2021, at Buttermilk Ski Resort in Aspen, Colorado. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Age: 21

Birthplace: Irvine, Calif.

Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.

Past Games: 2018

IG: haileylangland | Twitter: @yung_hails

FB: /langlandhailey

Hailey Langland placed sixth in slopestyle at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, as well as 14th in big air. Since then she's added a third X Games medal to her collection with 2019 slopestyle silver, which joins her 2016 slopestyle bronze and 2017 big air gold.

The 21-year-old had a huge slopestyle runner-up finish at Aspen to kick off 2021-22 U.S. qualifying, and followed it up with fourth at Big Air Steamboat and fifth in slopestyle at Mammoth, only faltering slightly in a 12th-place slopestyle result at Dew Tour.

Julia Marino

Julia Marino (USA) in the women's snowboarding big air final during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Alpensia Jumping Centre on Feb. 21, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 24

Birthplace: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Hometown: Westport, Conn.

Residence: Westport, Conn.

Past Games: 2018

IG: _juliamarino | FB: Jules Marino

Sean Fitzsimons

LAAX, SWITZERLAND - JANUARY 15: Sean Fitzsimons of the United States reacts after his run in the Men's Slopestyle Finals of the FIS Snowboard World Cup 'Laax Open 2022' on January 15, 2022 in Laax, Switzerland. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images) Thomas Lohnes/Getty

Age: 21

Hometown: Hood River, Ore.

Residence: Hood River, Ore.

Past Games: N/A

IG: seanfitzsimons | FB: Sean FitzSimons

Courtney Rummel

Courtney Rummel of the U.S. during qualification of the snowboarding women's slopestyle at the Leysin Park at the Winter Youth Olympic Games on Jan. 18, 2020, in Lausanne, Switzerland. Ben Queenborough/OIS Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Age: 18

Birthplace: Mequon, Wis.

Hometown: West Bend, Wis.

Residence: Park City, Utah

Past Games: N/A

IG: courtneyyrummel

SEE MORE: American Jamie Anderson loves nature as much as snowboarding

Snowboard Cross

The 2022 U.S. Olympic snowboard cross team comprises eight riders: Faye Gulini, Lindsey Jacobellis, Nick Baumgartner, Hagen Kearney, Stacy Gaskill, Alex Deibold, Mick Dierdorff and Meghan Tierney.

Kearney, Dierdorff and Tierney each make their second Olympic teams, Gulini and Baumgartner their fourth and Jacobellis her fifth. Jacobellis hasn't finished worse than seventh in four Games appearances, yet her only medal is a silver from Torino in 2006. Baumgartner and Dierdorff placed fourth and fifth respectively in 2018. Gulini was fourth in 2014 at the Sochi Games. Gaskill is the lone rider making their debut.

Faye Gulini

Faye Gulini of the U.S. takes second place during the FIS Snowboard Cross World Cup on Jan. 23, 2021, in Chiesa in Valmalenco, Italy. Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Age: 29

Birthplace: Salt Lake City

Hometown: Salt Lake City

Residence: Vail, Colo.

Past Games: 2010, 2014, 2018

IG: fayegulini | Twitter: @FayeGulini

Faye Gulini makes her fourth Olympic team. She finished 12th in 2010, just missed the podium in fourth at the 2014 Sochi Games and took 21st in 2018. More recently, she placed fourth at the 2021 World Championships.

The Salt Lake City native has six career World Cup podiums though has yet to win individually on the circuit. She's earned five of those six over the past three seasons, with the latest in December, a runner-up finish at the Cervinia World Cup in Italy.

Lindsey Jacobellis

Winner Lindsey Jacobellis from the U.S. celebrates her victory at the Snowboard Cross World Cup on the Feldberg in the Black Forest on Feb. 9, 2019, in Feldberg, Germany. Patrick Seeger/picture alliance via Getty Images

Age: 36

Birthplace: Danbury, Conn.

Hometown: Stratton, Vt.

Residence: Encinitas, Calif.

Past Games: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018

IG: lindseyjacobellis | Twitter: @LindsJacobellis

FB: /LindseyJacobellis | lindseyjacobellis.com

Lindsey Jacobellis, now a five-time Olympic team member, has continually proven herself outside the Games, racking up five individual world titles and 10 individual X Games wins, yet Olympic gold remains elusive for the 36-year-old Vermonter. She captured silver in her 2006 Games debut despite a fall that cost her gold, then fifth in 2010, seventh in 2014 and fourth in 2018.

Jacobellis' World Cup record is perhaps her most obscene statistic. In individual SBX alone, she has an astonishing 52 podiums and 30 wins. This season, she placed third in back-to-back World Cup competitions in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Nick Baumgartner

Nick Baumgartner of the U.S. competes during the first round of the men's snowboard cross final of the FIS Snowboard World Championships on Feb. 01, 2019, at Solitude Mountain Resort in Solitude, Utah. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Age: 40

Birthplace: Iron River, Mich.

Hometown: Iron River, Mich.

Residence: Iron River, Mich.

Past Games: 2010, 2014, 2018

IG: nickbaumgartner | Twitter: @nickbaumgartner

FB: /NickBaumgartner12

Nick Baumgartner heads to the 2022 Games as the oldest U.S. Olympic snowboarder in history at age 40. A three-time Olympian, the Michigander placed 20th in 2010, 25th in Sochi and just off the podium in fourth at the 2018 PyeongChang Games.

Baumgartner recorded two podiums this World Cup season, finishing third at Secret Garden, next month's host venue, and runner-up in Montafon, Austria.

Hagen Kearney

Hagen Kearney of the U.S. rides during qualifying of the Snowboard Cross (SBX) World Cup in Chiesa In Valmalenco, Sondrio, Italy, on Jan. 22, 2021. Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Age: 30

Birthplace: Buffalo, N.Y.

Hometown: Telluride, Colo.

Residence: Park City, Utah

Past Games: 2018

IG: hagenkearney | Twitter: @HagenKearney

Hagen Kearney placed 13th at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. He earned two of his three career World Cup podiums in 2021: third at Italy's Chiesa in Valmalenco and runner-up in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Stacy Gaskill

Stacy Gaskill of the U.S. competes during the women's snowboard cross preliminary of FIS Cross World Cup 2022 at Genting snow park Secret Garden on Nov. 26, 2021, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Age: 21

Birthplace: Golden, Colo.

Hometown: Golden, Colo.

Residence: Golden, Colo.

Past Games: N/A

IG: stacy_gaskill | Twitter: @gaskill_stacy

FB: Stacy Gaskill | stacygaskill.com

Alex Deibold

Alex Deibold of the U.S. competes during the men's snowboard cross preliminary of FIS Cross World Cup 2022 at Genting snow park Secret Garden on Nov. 26, 2021, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Age: 35

Hometown: Manchester, Vt.

Past Games: 2014

IG: adeibold | Twitter: @adeibold

FB: /alex.deibold

Mick Dierdorff

Mick Dierdorff reacts after finishing first in the men's snowboard cross final of the FIS Snowboard World Championships on Feb. 1, 2019, at Solitude Mountain Resort in Solitude, Utah. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Age: 30

Birthplace: Bellevue, Wash.

Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Past Games: 2018

IG: mickdorff | Twitter: @mickdorff

FB: /mickdorff

Meghan Tierney

Meghan Tierney of the U.S. competes during the women's snowboard cross preliminary of FIS Cross World Cup 2022 at Genting snow park Secret Garden on Nov. 26, 2021, in Zhangjiakou, China. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Age: 25

Birthplace: Long Branch, N.J.

Hometown: Eagle, Colo.

Past Games: 2018

IG: meghantierney | FB: /MeghanTierneyOfficial

TikTok: meghantierney_

SEE MORE: Artistry runs in the family for U.S. snowboarder Red Gerard

Parallel Giant Slalom

The 2022 U.S. Olympic parallel giant slalom comprises two riders: Robby Burns and Cody Winters. Both are set to make their Olympic debuts.

Burns recorded two top-10 PGS results in early 2020 at Canada's Blue Mountain World Cup, the best of which was fourth, while Winters took 10th in the non-Olympic parallel slalom event this past December at the Bannoye World Cup in Russia.

Robby Burns

Robert Burns of the U.S. competes in the round of 16 for men's parallel slalom at the FIS Snowboard World Championships on Feb. 5, 2019, at Park City Mountain Resort in Park City, Utah. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Age: 31

Hometown: Mount Shasta, Calif.

Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Past Games: N/A

IG: robby.burns.snowboarding | Twitter: @vandalrob

robbyburnssnowboarding.com

Cody Winters

Cody Winters of the U.S. during the men's parallel slalom qualification at the FIS Snowboard Alpine World Championships on March 2, 2021, in Rogla, Slovenia. Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

Age: 21

Birthplace: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Hometown: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Residence: Steamboat Springs, Colo.

Past Games: N/A

IG: _cody_winters_ | FB: /CodyWintersSnow

SEE MORE: Dog lover Maddie Mastro of U.S. inspires girls to snowboard

Snowboarding at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games kicks off Saturday, Feb. 5, with women's slopestyle qualifying, and wraps up Thursday, Feb. 15, with the men's big air final. Find the full schedule here, and learn more about the sport here.

NBC Olympics Research contributed to this report