Gold medal favorites Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan kept up their strong start in beach volleyball on Monday in Tokyo.

The Canadian duo beat Karla Borger and Julia Sude of Germany 2-0, the second-straight 2-0 win for the pair that won 21-17 and 21-14 on Monday.

Next up for Humana-Paredes and Pavan is Switzerland's Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich, who are 1-0 heading into Monday's meeting with Dutch pair Raisa Schoon and Katia Stam.