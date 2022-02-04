Camera takes tumble down ski slope at 2022 Winter Olympics

Somebody who planned to take pictures at the 2022 Winter Olympics with a pretty nice camera had a rough start to their next two weeks.

Social media mourned as NBC Olympics posted footage of the camera rolling, rolling and rolling downhill at a skiing event Thursday before finally being stopped by another photographer — who very likely understood the pain of the poor camera’s owner and lent a helping hand.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1489218449188573193

No details about damage to the camera were immediately available, although bits and pieces from the camera were seen flying courtesy of NBC’s slow-mo camera.

The unfortunate incident was reminiscent of a walkie-talkie that rolled down a hill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/961816404788789248

But the camera was definitely more expensive than a walkie-talkie, and people were really sad about it. Both the United States ski team and the bobsled and skeleton team responded with condolences on Instagram, with the bobsled and skeleton team asking: “Did it get a time?”

On Twitter, the incident cut deep for media members and photographers.

“We are all hugging our DSLR’s a little tighter tonight,” one user said.

Another added: “Gravity sucks some days.”