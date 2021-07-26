Caeleb Dressel leads off 4x100m freestyle relay as U.S. claims gold

Caeleb Dressel led off and Zach Apple closed the door as the anchor leg as the United States won gold in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dressel's opening leg of 47.26 got the United States into first place position, which the team held for the majority of the race.

France briefly took over the lead at the 150-meter mark, but the United States closed and surged ahead behind thanks to mid-47 legs from Blake Pieroni and Bowe Becker.

Zach Apple's blistering 46.69 anchor leg left no doubt as the U.S. touched more than a second ahead of Italy, who took silver.

Australia claimed bronze after France faded to sixth.

The gold medal is Dressel's first of the Tokyo Games, where the American male swimming star has a chance at seven total gold medals across three individual events and four relays.