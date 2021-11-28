Small Business Saturday in downtown Colorado Springs

For every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $70 stays right in Colorado Springs. Right now, sales aren't difficult to find throughout downtown.

-"The holiday season is one of the best and busiest times for the local businesses downtown," said Elisha Cavanaugh, an employee at Halo Boutique.

At Halo Boutique, preparing for Small Business Saturday began months ago.

"The ordering and everything starts during the summer to get prepared for it because we know it's going to be one of the bigger days of the year," Cavanaugh said.

Halo Boutique works closely with the downtown partnership, an organization geared toward helping small businesses in the downtown community.

"It's good because they're not just promoting one store, they're promoting all of downtown," said Cavanaugh.

The downtown partnership spent Saturday morning meeting with people and handing out coupons, tote bags and other items.

"We're just here to encourage people to come out and support the small, locally owned businesses that they know and love," said Laurel Prudhomme with the downtown parnership.

There are more than 150 locally owned businesses in downtown Colorado Springs with everything from restaurants to salons and boutiques.

"We like to say if you can't find something you're looking for downtown, you're really not looking hard enough," Prudhomme said,

The staff at Halo Boutique are hopeful for a busy weekend and rest of the holiday season.

"You have a lot of people coming into town visiting family, then you also have everybody trying to get their holiday shopping done at one time," Cavanaugh said.