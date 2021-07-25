Watch
Bruno Schmidt, Evandro begin gold quest with win over Chile's Grimalts

Brazil's Evandro Goncalves Oliveira Junior (L) talks to partner Bruno Oscar Schmidt in their men's preliminary beach volleyball pool E match between Brazil and Chile during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 00:49:43-04

Bruno Oscar Schmidt's bid to win back-to-back beach volleyball gold medals started with a new partner and a hiccup but also an all-important win.

Bruno and Evandro had to go an hour to collect a 2-1 win over Chile's Marco Grimalt and Esteban Grimalt, sandwiching 21-15 and 15-12 sets around a 21-16 loss.

Bruno took gold with Alison Cerutti in Rio, but the two-time Olympic medalist Alison is with Alvaro Filho in Tokyo. They handled Argentina's Nicolas Capogrosso and Julian Azaad in their opener.

Elsewhere, Dutch duo Alexander Brouwer and Robert Meeuwsen handed a 2-0 loss to Team USA veteran duo Philip Dalhausser and Nicholas Lucena.

