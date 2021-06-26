Brody Malone cruises to Gymnastics Trials win, automatic Olympic spot

Brody Malone followed up his first senior national title by winning the all-around contest at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, automatically qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

Malone scored 171.600 in the all-around, three points ahead of second-place finisher Yul Moldauer.

Unfazed by his newfound stardom, Malone executed across every apparatus. He had the highest two-day score on the high bar at 29.250 (a whopping 14.800 on Day 2), the second-highest on floor and rings at 29.100 and 28.450 and third-highest on parallel bars at 28.500. His lowest finish was fifth, on pommel horse.

After finishing Day 1 in third place, Moldauer stunned in each of his performances on Day 2. He opened the day with a 14.800 floor routine and hit a 14.550 on parallel bars. With top-three finishes on three or more apparatuses – floor, pommel horse, rings and parallel bars – Moldauer also secured an automatic Tokyo berth.

As for the final two members of the four-man team, a selection committee had about 30 minutes after the end of competition to decide who else is heading to the Games.

Neck and neck with Moldauer throughout the meet was Shane Wiskus, who ended up third overall after finishing Day 1 in second, and was selected for the Olympic team. His highest finish was second, on parallel bars, where he scored a 14.500 and 14.350.

Sam Mikulak, who finished fourth overall, had seemed like a lock to make the team until falling off the pommel horse near the end of his final routine -- making for a nerve-wracking 30 minutes for him until he was officially selected. Mikulak seemingly sealed the deal with his clutch 14.750 on high bar, a routine he called “vintage.” Mikulak, 28, will be the first U.S. gymnast to compete at three Olympics since Blaine Wilson in 2004.

Alec Yoder, who scored a 15.050 on pommel horse on Day 1 and 14.550 on Day 2, was selected as the individual competitor for Tokyo. He beat out Alex Diab, now an alternate, who scored a 14.500 and 14.900 on rings.

All-Around Standings

1. Brody Malone - 171.600

2. Yul Moldauer - 168.600

3. Shane Wiskus - 168.150

4. Sam Mikulak - 166.750

5. Brandon Briones - 166.700

6. Akash Modi - 166.050

7. Allan Bower - 165.450

8. Paul Juda - 164.600

Apparatus Scores - Combined Day 1 & 2

Floor:

1. Sam Mikulak - 29.300

2. Brody Malone - 29.100

3. Yul Moldauer - 20. 050

4. Gage Dyer - 28.900

5. Allan Bower - 28.800

6. Paul Juda - 28.350

7. Brandon Briones - 28.300

8. Shane Wiskus - 28.200

Pommel:

1. Alec Yoder - 29.600

2. Yul Moldauer - 28.350

3. Stephen Nedoroscik - 28.300

4. Allan Bower - 28.200

5. Cameron Bock - 27.700

6. Brody Malone - 27.300

7T. Brandon Briones - 27.100

7T. Paul Juda - 27.100

9.Akash Modi - 27.050

Rings:

1. Alex Diab - 29.400

2. Brody Malone - 28.450

3T. Yul Moldauer - 28.200

3T. Donnell Whittenburg - 28.200

5. Shane Wiskus - 27.950

6. Riley Loos - 27.900

7T. Brandon Briones - 27.650

7T. Cameron Bock - 27.650

9. Paul Juda - 27.350

Vault:

1. Donnell Whittenburg - 29.450

2. Riley Loos - 29.350

3. Gahe Dyer - 29.250

4. Vitaliy Guimaraes - 29.200

5. Shane Wiskus - 29.100

6. Brody Malone - 29.000

7. Allan Bower - 28.950

8. Robert Neff - 28.900

Parallel Bars:

1. Yul Moldauer - 28.950

2. Shane Wiskus - 28.850

3. Brody Malone - 28.500

4. Cameron Bock - 28.300

5. Akash Modi - 28.250

6. Paul Juda - 28.200

7. Brandon Briones - 28.000

8. Alec Yoder - 27.900

High Bar

1. Brody Malone - 29.250

2. Sam Mikulak - 28.600

3. Shane Wiskus - 27.400

4. Cameron Bock - 27.300

5. Akash Modi - 27.250

6T. Brandon Briones - 26.900

6T. Robert Neff - 26.900

8. Ian Gunther - 26.600