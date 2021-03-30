Menu

Photos: Colorado honors Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley

People gathered from across Colorado and the country on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 to hold a procession and memorial service for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty while responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

  • Supermarket Shooting
    The honor guard unloads the casket to carry into a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    A sign stands outside Flatirons Community Church before a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Eric Talley procession March 30 2021_horses and flags
    Photo by: Veronica Acosta/Denver7
  • Supermarket Shooting
    Officers dressed in tactical gear carry long guns as they patrol the parking lot while waiting for a procession to arrive at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    Mourners hold flags as they wait for the passage of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Eric Talley
    A hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley arrives at a memorial service at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • APTOPIX Supermarket Shooting
    An officer in tactical gear carries a long gun while patrolling the parking lot as a casket is unloaded for a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    A hearse carrying the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, arrives at a memorial service at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    The hearse carrying the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley is in a long procession of emergency vehicles arriving at a memorial service at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • brighton-pd2.jpeg
    Brighton Police Department officers prepare to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley in a procession on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.Photo by: Brighton Police Department
  • southmetro2.jpeg
    South Metro firefighters prepare to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley in a procession on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.Photo by: South Metro Fire Rescue
  • brighton-pd3.jpeg
    Brighton Police Department officers prepare to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley in a procession on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.Photo by: Brighton Police Department
  • brighton-pd1.jpeg
    Brighton Police Department officers prepare to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley in a procession on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.Photo by: Brighton Police Department
  • southmetro-1.jpeg
    South Metro firefighters prepare to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley in a procession on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.Photo by: South Metro Fire Rescue
  • larimer-sheriff1.jpeg
    Larimer County sheriff's deputies prepare for a procession to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.Photo by: Larimer County Sheriff's Office
  • honorguard-1.jpeg
    Honor Guard members prepare for the arrival of Officer Eric Talley at Flatirons Community Church in Boulder.Photo by: Boulder Police Department
  • honorguard-2.jpeg
    Honor Guard members prepare for the arrival of Officer Eric Talley at Flatirons Community Church in Boulder.Photo by: Boulder Police Department
  • honorguard-3.jpeg
    Honor Guard members prepare for the arrival of Officer Eric Talley at Flatirons Community Church in Boulder.Photo by: Boulder Police Department
  • focopd1.jpeg
    Fort Collins Police officers prepare for a procession to honor Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley on March 30, 2021.Photo by: Fort Collins Police Department
  • cuboulderpd2.jpeg
    CU Boulder Police put the names of the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers on their patrol vehicles to honor their memories.Photo by: Boulder Police Department
  • cuboulderpd3.jpeg
    CU Boulder Police put the names of the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers on their patrol vehicles to honor their memories.Photo by: Boulder Police Department
  • cuboulderpd1.jpeg
    CU Boulder Police put the names of the 10 victims of the Boulder King Soopers on their patrol vehicles to honor their memories.Photo by: Boulder Police Department
  • james1.jpeg
    People gathered in Boulder County on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a procession for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalists
  • james2.jpeg
    People gathered in Boulder County on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a procession for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalists
  • james3.jpeg
    People gathered in Boulder County on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a procession for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalists
  • james4.jpeg
    People gathered in Boulder County on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a procession for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalists
  • procession1.jpeg
    People gathered in Boulder County on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a procession for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalists
  • english1.jpeg
    People gathered in Boulder County on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, for a procession for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty responding to the Boulder King Soopers shooting.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalists
  • Supermarket Shooting
    A man holds the state flag of Colorado as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    A group carries American flags as they wait for the arrival of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    A procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • r m
    The casket carrying the body of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley is carried by a Denver Police honor guard to a waiting hearse after a service at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception Monday, March 29, 2021, in Denver. Talley and nine other people were killed on Monday, March 22, during a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    Officers in tactical gear carry long guns while waiting for the arrival of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    Members of a sheriff's department posse hold up flags as they wait for a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    An officer in tactical gear carries a long gun while patrolling the parking lot as a casket is unloaded for a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    A security guard salutes as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    A woman holds an American flag as the procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    A rider in a sheriff's department posse holds up a flag while waiting for the arrival of a procession at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    An officer salutes as a procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Supermarket Shooting
    A woman holds a placard as the procession arrives at a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Eric Talley
    The honor guard carries the casket of fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, to a memorial service at a church, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • Eric Talley
    The honor guard carries the casket into a memorial service for fallen Boulder, Colo., Police Department officer Eric Talley, at a church Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Lafayette, Colo. Talley and nine other people died in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday, March 22, in nearby Boulder. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)Photo by: AP Photo/David Zalubowski
  • eric talley procession_james dougherty.jpeg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty.
  • eric talley procession_james dougherty_1.jpeg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty.
  • eric talley procession_james dougherty_2.jpeg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty.
  • eric talley procession_james dougherty_3.jpeg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty.
  • eric talley procession_james dougherty_4.jpeg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty.
  • eric talley procession_james dougherty_5.jpeg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty.
  • eric talley procession_james dougherty_6.jpeg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Denver7 photojournalist James Dougherty.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_32.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_31.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_30.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_29.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_28.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_27.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_26.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_25.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_24.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_23.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_22.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_21.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_20.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_19.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_18.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_17.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_16.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_15.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_14.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_13.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_12.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_11.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_10.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_9.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_8.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_7.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_6.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_5.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_4.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_3.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_2.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.
  • officer eric talley procession_sarah moore_1.jpg
    Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the region as well as hundreds of community members lined up Tuesday morning to pay their respects to Boulder Office Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty last week at a King Soopers.Photo by: Sarah Moore.

