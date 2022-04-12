Border Patrol K9 sniffs out 85 pounds of strangely wrapped fentanyl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Border Patrol has prevented 85 pounds of fentanyl from making its way into the American black market.
A K9 unit sniffed out the synthetic opioid wrapped in possible food items Tuesday morning.
Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin confirms it all happened at the I-19 Checkpoint.
He also says his team worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) division based out of Phoenix after the drug bust.
Customs and Border Protection reports 4,249 pounds of fentanyl confiscated since the 2022 fiscal year began.
Tucson Sector agents work tirelessly to secure our border, including these Nogales Station agents at the I-19 Checkpoint. With an excellent #USBP K9 team, they seized 85 pounds of fentanyl concealed in a vehicle. Agents coordinated with @DEAPHOENIXDiv following the seizure. pic.twitter.com/sqEhe4u0Kl— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) April 12, 2022
